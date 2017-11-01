William (Will) John Osborne

11.3.17 Issue

Claire and Robert Osborne of Omaha announce the July 5 birth of their son, William (Will) John.

Grandparents are Sally Fredricks of Omaha and the late Terry L. Fredricks, Roger and Pam Osborne of Winthrop, MN, and the late Wanda Osborne.

Great Grandparents are Arlene Fredricks of Omaha and the late David Fredricks, the late Dr. Harry Henderson Jr. and Irma Henderson, the late C. Bernard (Bernie) and Dorothy Osborne, the late Oliver and Hazel Olson, the late Don Fladmark, and LaVonne Fladmark of Colton, SD.