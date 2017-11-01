Mendel Salomon Wright

11.3.17 Issue

Mendel Salomon Wright, son of Annette van de Kamp and Jeremy Wright will celebrate his Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Temple Israel.

He is a seventh grade student at Millard North Middle School and a graduate of Friedel Jewish Academy.

Mendel loves drawing, going on road trips, learning about deep ocean life and spending time with his cats. He has a green belt in karate.

For his Mitzvah project, Mendel learned how to cook and hosted Shabbat meals for LGBTQ youth.

He has an older sister, Isabella Eva.

Grandparents are Pietertje and Aalt van de Kamp and Patty and Vincent Wright.