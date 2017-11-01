Kurland/Cohen

11.3.17 Issue

Shayna Kurland and Ben Cohen were married Sept. 3 at Beth El Synagogue, Omaha, followed by a reception at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. The ceremony was officiated by Rabbi Steven Abraham and Rabbi Bernard Gerson.

Shayna is the daughter of Sandra and Allen Kurland of Council Bluffs. She is a senior data analyst for the Service Employees International Union. She is the granddaughter of Josephine Berg Simes of Saint Paul, Minnesota. Her attendents were sisters-in-law Naomi Kurland and Rebecca Hunt, and friends Courtney Taylor and Claire Zautke. Ring Bearers were Aria Kurland, niece of the bride, and Lyric Kurland, nephew of the bride.

Ben is the son of Fran and Harvey Cohen of Denver, CO. He is a product development engineer at Oakley with its headquarters in California. His best man was friend Lee Strickland and groomsmen were brothers-in-law Aiden Hunt, Ruvane Kurland and Mendel Kurland.

Following the wedding, the couple will honeymoon in Italy, Greece and Israel. They will reside in Orange, California.