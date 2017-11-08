Julian Henry Witkowski

11.10.17 Issue

Julian Henry Witkowski, son of Susan and Isaac Witkowski will celebrate his Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, Nov. 18, at Beth El.

He is a seventh grade student at Beveridge Magnet Middle School and a graduate of Friedel Jewish Academy. He has achieved his first degree black belt in taekwondo, and competed in the Modern Woodmen of America Speech Contest at the State level in 2016.

Julian enjoys fencing lessons and hip hop dance, playing Overwatch, loves to read, play basketball and is learning to play guitar. He spends free time running around and playing fetch with his dog Max, and purposely annoying his cat Felix. He has spent two amazing summers at Camp Ramah in Wisconsin, and many fun summers prior to that at Herzl Camp — he loves both, and everything about Jewish summer camp.

He has an older sister, Gabby.

Grandparents are Richard and the late Beverly Fellman, and the late Ruben and Thelma Witkowski.