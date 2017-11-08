11.10.17 Issue

Dr. Milton Simons passed away on Oct. 13 at age 93. Services were held Oct. 15 at Beth El Cemetery, 84th & L Streets.

He was preceded in death by wife Maxine, daughter Laurie Misle and grandson Jason Fields.

He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Judy Simons; daughters and sons-in-law, Carol and Alan Parsow and Shari and Kerry Fields; son-in-law, Bryan Misle; grandchildren: Jim Simons, Jon and Heather Simons, Josh Parsow, Danny Parsow, Michael Parsow, Jared Fields, Andy and Hillary Misle, Amy Misle­ Elmore and Tony Elmore; great-grandchildren: Carter Simons and Maysie Simons.

He was a beloved father, grandfather and renowned pathologist.

Memorials may be made to Beth El Cemetery Expansion Fund: www.bethel-omaha.org, Fraxa Foundation: www.fraxa.org, YACHAD fund: www.jfsomaha.com/yachad, and Laurie Simons Misle Grant Fund: https://nufoundation.org/-/unmc-college-of-medicine-laurie-simons-misle-grant-fund-01069150, Nebraska Jewish Historical Society: http://www.nebraskajhs.com.