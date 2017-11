11.10.17 Issue

Sarah and Scott Saltzman of Denver, CO, announce the Oct. 25 birth of their daughter, Daisy Mae.

She is named for her grandfather Andrew Richstone.

She has a brother, Max Charlie.

Grandparents are Lynne and Errol Saltzman of Omaha, and Lee Richstone of Israel.

Great grandmother is Selma Weber of Queens, NY