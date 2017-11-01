11.3.17 Issue

Barton (Bucky) Greenberg passed away on Oct. 24 at age 93.

He was preceded in death by his wife Caryl, his parents, and sister Lee Jane Parsow.

He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Beth Greenberg and Jim Wright of New York City, son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Terri Greenberg of Sherman Oaks, CA; grandchildren: Lauren and Kevin Greenberg of Sherman Oaks, CA.

Bucky was born in Omaha on July 1, 1924, to Viola and Joseph Greenberg. He followed in his beloved father’s footsteps, sharing a deep belief in doing good for others. He served in the US Air Force 1943 to 1946, as President of Beth-El Synagogue 1977-1978, and took other leadership roles at the Synagogue and the Jewish Federation. He was a longtime Dundee Kiwanian, and held the bronze medal as the oldest member of his Covert Masonic Lodge.

He began his career in his father’s insurance firm, later on his own and at larger insurance agencies. With Caryl, his deepest love and wife of 64 years, he created a successful hair salon business at an age when many consider retirement.

Bucky’s passions included swimming and fly fishing. A dedicated competitive masters swimmer until age 90, he held three world breast stroke records, and coached many youngsters along the way.

Bucky was outwardly focused, concerned most about family, friends and community. A perennial optimist with an off-hand sense of humor, he delighted in hearing about others’ accomplishments as well as enjoying his own.

Memorials may be made in Bucky’s memory to the Caryl Greenberg Synagogue Beautification or other Beth El Fund or the organization of your choice.