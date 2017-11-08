Ava Simons

Ava Simons, daughter of Tonya and Rob Simons will celebrate her Bat Mitzvah on Saturday, Nov. 18, at Temple Israel.

She is a seventh grade Honor roll student at Kiewit Middle School.

She enjoys spending time with her family, playing with her two dogs and running cross country and track.

For her Mitzvah project, Ava is volunteering at the Heartland Food Bank. She is also coordinating a book drive for the Bertha Alyce Early Childcare school in Houston. Their library was completely flooded from the hurricane.

She has a brother, Jack.

Grandparents are Linda Siref Redler and (step) Steve Redler, Ron Simons, and the late Charles and Kay Fluty.

Great-grandparents are Sylvia Davis, the late Harry Siref, Irv Davis and Evelyn and Ben Simons.