Willis/Edelstein

10.20.17 Issue

Karen and Elliott Willis of Boynton Beach, Fl (formerly from Holland, Pennsylvania) and Stan and Ellene Edelstein of Omaha announce the engagement of their children, Brittany Joy Willis and Samuel Ben Edelstein.

Brittany is the granddaughter of Murray and Charlotte Greenberg and the late Helen and William Willis.

Sam is the grandson of Helen Abrahamson and the late Harold Abrahamson and the late Haskell and Edith Edelstein.

Brittany graduated from Ithaca College with a Masters in Occupational Therapy and Sam graduated from University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Architecture. After graduation, Brittany moved to Philadelphia to work for Magee Rehabilitation to start her career as an occupational therapist while Sam moved to Minneapolis to start his career with MSR design as a registered architect. Brittany has recently moved to Minnesota to join Sam and works at Park Nicollet in the hand therapy department.

The couple is excited to start their life together in Minnesota and is planning a wedding in April 2018 in Boca Raton, Florida.