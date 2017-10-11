10.13.17 Issue

Shirley Jean Lipsey passed away on Sept. 30 at age 90 in Tucson, AZ. There will be a Celebration of Life on Oct. 20, 3:30 p.m. at The Forum, 2500 N. Rosemont Blvd, in Tucson, AZ.

She is survived by son, Robert of Flagstaff, AZ, and son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Heather of Tucson; daughter, Sally Scott of Tucson; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Shirley was born in Omaha in 1926, the sixth of eleven children of Jack and Ruth Lincoln. She was a graduate of Omaha Central High School and attended UCLA and University of Omaha. She married James L. Lipsey in Omaha in 1947. Over the course of her long life, she exhibited her commitment to civil rights, social justice, and her community in many ways. While in Omaha, she was a pioneer in the development of the Head Start education program and served as a Head Start teacher in the inner city. She was instrumental in the formation of the Panel of American Women in Omaha and served as a panelist for several years. She also served on the Omaha Human Relations Board Citizens Advisory Committee on Education. She participated in the Wednesdays in Mississippi civil rights program and demonstrated her strong commitment to desegregation by working in Mississippi, at great personal risk, in 1965. She was a member of the board of the Jewish Federation of Omaha, a member of Beth El Synagogue, and Temple Israel. She and Jim retired to Tucson in 1975. In Tucson, she was a member of Temple Emanu-El, Congregation Or Chadash, the National Council of Jewish Women, and the Saguaro Horsemen’s Association. She was an enthusiastic supporter of Tucson Centers for Women and Children and its successor, Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse.

Memorials may be made to Planned Parenthood.