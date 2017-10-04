10.6.17 Issue

Shirlee Elaine Belgrade Solotorovsky passed away on Sept. 23 at age 95. Services were held Oct. 1 at Golden Hill Cemetery, 5025 North 42nd Street.

She was preceded in death by parents, Jennie and Max Belgrade; brother, Edward Belgrade; husband, Melvin Solotorovsky; daughter, Randee Lynn; and son, Don.

She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Sheldon Babendure of AZ, Barbara and Mark Null of TX and daughter-in-law, Jayney Solotorovsky of Omaha; grandchildren: Corey and Amy Solotorovsky, Alynne and Nathan Wize of Omaha, Tami and Ed Simmons and Jeremy and Jennie Babendure of AZ, Jennifer and Patrick Cox of LA, Missy and Courtney Null of TX; great-grandchildren: Emylynne Wize and Alex Wize of Omaha, Kaylynne Burleson of AZ, Xander, Braxtyn, and Maddox Simmons of AZ, Josh, Noah, and Luke Babendure of AZ, and Olivia Cox of LA.

She was born Dec. 18,1921 and the faithful wife to one, mother to four, “Grandma Shirlee” to seven and “GG” to 10. Shirlee will be forever loved and greatly missed.

Memorials may be made to Center for Senior Enrichment, Jewish Family and Children Services, Phoenix, AZ.