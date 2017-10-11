Michael Jacob Denenberg

10.13.17 Issue

Michael Jacob Denenberg, son of Tippi and Steve Denenberg, will become a Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Beth El Synagogue.

Michael is an eighth grade student at Beveridge Magnet Middle School. He has won awards in poetry and chess.

Michael is a crack problem solver and sneak reader, loves all things computer, plays piano beautifully, works out regularly, enjoys Anime’ and loves the out-of-doors. He has a voice as beautiful as his older brother, but saves it for the shower.

He has two sisters, Sasha and Sima, and two brothers, Daniel and Solomon.

Grandparents are Norman and the late Eunice Denenberg, and Carolyn and Bernard Magid.