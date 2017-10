Max Vitek

10.6.17 Issue

Max Vitek, son of Edye Roffman, will become a Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Temple Israel.

Max is an eighth-grade Superior Honor Roll student at Kiewit Middle School.

His interests include football, chess, gaming apps and dogs.

For his mitzvah project, Max volunteered at the Rose Blumkin Home.

Grandparents are the late Phyllis and Normand Roffman.