Julia Weill

10.27.17 Issue

Julia Weill, daughter of Holly and David Weill will celebrate her Bat Mitzvah on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Beth El.

Julia is a seventh grade Honor Roll student at Alfonzo W. Davis Middle School.

Julia enjoys singing, running cross country, and attending Camp Ramah.

She placed 3rd in the city finals cross country meet.

She has a brother, Levi.

Grandparents are Arthur and Sheryl Friedman, and Richard and Judy Weill.