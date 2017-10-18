10.20.17 Issue

Jerome (Jerry) Lerner passed away on Oct. 1 at age 91. Burial took place in St. Louis, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Ida Lerner and his loving brother, Bennett Lerner, and son-in-law, Stanley Wilensky.

He is survived by his wife and sweetheart of almost 70 years, Ethel Lerner; sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Cheryl Lerner of Omaha, Dean and Deana Lerner of Des Moines IA, and daughters, Donna Wilensky and Eve Rudolph, both of St. Louis MO; twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lois Lerner, and a nephew and nieces.

Jerry was born in St. Louis MO, on April 19, 1926. He attended Soldan High School, and was a WWII veteran serving in the United States Navy. He was a men’s clothier with Downs Men’s Shops, Famous Barr, and Saks Fifth Avenue. In retirement, Jerry and Ethel enjoyed antique collecting, amassing an eclectic array of furniture and memorabilia. Jerry enjoyed sharing his knowledge of antiques, and opened Corner Antiques Store and booths at the Creve Coeur Antique Mall, where he artfully displayed much of his treasured collections.

As his beloved brother, Bennett, proclaimed at Jerry’s surprise 70th birthday party, “no one has ever said a negative or unkind word about Jerry, because there aren’t any.” He was a loving husband, a devoted father, a consummate grandfather and great-grandfather, a loyal friend to countless others, and a special person to everyone he met. BBQ ribs, fried chicken, Ethel’s matzo ball soup, Ted Drew’s Frozen Custard, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Kisses, and chocolate Cokes were just a few of his culinary delights. His favorite restaurants are too numerous to mention.

Memorials may be made in his memory to the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home, or the organization of your choice.