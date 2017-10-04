10.6.17 Issue

Janet L. (Thomas) Glass passed away on Sept. 7 at age 83. Services were held on Sept. 11 at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, CA.

She is survived by husband, Morton; son, Jeffrey Glass, M.D. of Irvine, CA; daughter, Lisa Glass of Los Angeles, CA; brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Marilyn Thomas of Columbus, OH; nieces and nephews, Jodi and Lorne Eisner of Nashville, TN; and Cindy and Scott Fleischner of Simi Valley, CA; and many, many friends wherever she went.

Memorials may be made to The Jewish Federation of Omaha or Orange County, CA.