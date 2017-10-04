10.6.17 Issue

Isaac Clarke, son of Saundra and Kevin Clarke, will celebrate his Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Beth El Synagogue.

Isaac formerly attended Friedel Jewish Academy. He is currently an 8th grade honor roll student taking several advanced classes at King Science Technology Magnet School in Omaha. Isaac has achieved a rank of Star Scout in Boy Scout Troop 366 and was recently elected as a Patrol Leader. He has also held the position of Den Chief to Bear Cub Scouts in Pack 409 last year.

Isaac really enjoys camping, cooking out, archery, showing younger scouts “the ropes,” and the variety of activities that Boy Scouts offers. He even earned an aviation merit badge this summer by flying a small aircraft at camp.

Youth Philharmonic. This is Isaac’s third year in the Omaha Area Youth Orchestra and as a member of a Chamber Ensemble. This year, Isaac was selected as the Assistant Principal Chair for Viola. He was also selected to play tenor saxophone in the Omaha All-City Band during the 2016-2017 school year.

Isaac is a great role model and big brother for his younger brother, Yonatan.

Grandparents are James “Jim” and Carol Clarke; and the late Christina “Tina” Brown.