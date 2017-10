Gregory Michael Sacks

10.27.17 Issue

Gregory Michael Sacks, son of Jamie and Scott Sacks will celebrate his Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Temple Israel.

Gregory is a seventh grade student at La Vista Middle School.

He enjoys ice hockey and cross country.

For his mitzvah project, Gregory made and sold magnets to raise money to purchase fleece to make blankets for the children for whom Project Harmony advocates.

He has a sister, Emilie.

Grandparents are Mike Dean of Omaha, and Monica Sacks of Richmond, TX.