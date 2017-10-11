10.13.17 Issue

Bonnie Ann Weinstein passed away on Oct. 4 at home in Apache Junction, AZ. The family marked her passing privately.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Harold Weinstein of Apache Junction, AZ; daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Scott Takao of Litchfield Park, AZ, and Stefanie and Scott Peloquin of Queen Creek, AZ, daughter, Natalie Weinstein of Austin, TX, and son, Jason Weinstein of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren: Jacob, Jordan, and Justin Peloquin of Queen Creek and Shoshana and Miriam Kaim of Austin; and siblings, Joan and Gary Roos of Worthington, MN, Darlene and Russ Wright of Rochester, MN, and Bill Rogers of Reading, MN.

She and her family were members of Temple Israel in Omaha for three decades.

Memorials may be made in her memory can be made to Banner Hospice, 275 E. Germann Road, Suite 110, Gilbert, Arizona, 85297.