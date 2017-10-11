10.13.17 Issue

Betty Ruth Goldstrom passed away on Sept. 8 at age 97. Services were held Sept. 14 at Bikhor Cholim (Oak Hill) Cemetery in Council Bluffs.

She was preceded in death by husband, Bernard; parents, Morris and Regina Schlanger, four siblings; and daughter-in-law, Kathi Goldstrom.

She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry Goldstrom and Rona Weiss, Mark Goldstrom and June Richards, and Larry and Carol Goldstrom, all of Omaha; grandchildren: Jeffrey and Donna Goldstrom, Stephanie Roger Edheimer, Bradley and Yesenia Goldstrom, Benjamin Goldstrom and Erica Paulsen-Goldstrom, Jory Goldstrom, and Nikolai Maly; and ten great-grandchildren.

She was loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

Memorials may be made to The Rose Blumkin Jewish Home, 333 So. 132nd St., Omaha NE 68154.