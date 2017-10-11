Alexander Michael Kugler

10.13.17 Issue

Alexander Michael Kugler, son of Traci and Lance Kugler, will celebrate his Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Temple Israel.

Alex is a seventh grade student at Westside Middle School. In 2017 Alex was selected by camp Sabra staff and campers to receive the Tomahawk award, given to the outstanding camper of the year.

Alex enjoys tennis, spending time with family and friends, and attending Camp Sabra.

For his mitzvah project, Alex volunteered at the Special Olympics where he helped with swimming, track and field events, and played basketball with the athletes.

He has two sisters, Lauren and Megan and two brothers, Ryan and Evan.

Grandparents are Sandy and Stuart Kutler, and Cyndi and John Kugler.

Great-grandparents are Harriet and the late Lazier Singer, the late Louise Blohm and the late Dale Kugler, the late Robert and Frances Koehler, and the late Phil and Marian Kutler.