Abbey Michael Milder

10.20.17 Issue

Abbey Michael Milder, daughter of Emily Milder and Timothy Duffy, will celebrate her Bat Mitzvah on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Temple Israel.

Abbey is a seventh grade Honor Roll student at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School.

Abbey enjoys playing softball for WWAA, drawing, acting, tennis, violin and saxophone.

For her mitzvah project, Abbey decided to volunteer at Grief’s Journey, after an elementary school friend’s Dad took his life. Grief’s Journey is a safe place where grieving children, teens, and adults find help, understanding, comfort and hope after suffering a loss. Abbey prepared and organized supplies for art therapy projects. She also volunteered at the ADL office helping to get information to schools in the Omaha metro area.

She has many half-siblings, Lizzie, Kaylin, Jillian, Maleah, Nicole, Olivia, Emma, Caroline, Grace, Zoe, Olivia H, Cassie, Sophia, Grace J, Hannah, Sasha, Jacob, Jackson, Nicholas, Liam, Griffin, Luke, Tommy, Seth, Zachary, Sean, Nicholas H, Luke C, Lucas, Tyler.

Grandparents are Ducky and the late Mike Milder, and Claudia Duffy and the late Jerome Duffy.

Great-grandparents are the late Hymie and Ella Milder, and the late David and Idell Rodin.