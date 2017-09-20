9.22.17 Issue

Thomas Jaeger passed away Sept. 9 at age 77. Services were held on Sept 12 at Beth El Cemetery Chapel, 84th & L Streets.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ellen, and daughter Michelle, along with extended family and a loving circle of friends.

Tom was born in Antwerp, Belgium, and at the age of two was put into hiding and cared for by the Sisters of Charity. After the war, he was reunited with family and emigrated to the United States. He was an accomplished musician, having attended the High School of Music and Art in Manhattan. He became a physician, specializing in child and adolescent psychiatry.

Memorials may be made to the US Holocaust Museum.