9.22.17 Issue

Pauline Jeanette Wine passed away on Sept. 10 in Scottsdale, AZ, at age 90. Services were held on Sept. 13 at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Harvey Wine formerly of Omaha.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Karen and William Johnson of Scottsdale, AZ, and son and daughter-in-law, Loren and Patricia Wine of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren: Daniel and Kimberly Johnson, and Chelsea Wine; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Al Painter of Los Angeles, CA; and sister-in-law, Bert Lewis of Omaha.

Pauline was born on Sept. 10, 1927 in Los Angeles, CA.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley, Scottsdale, AZ, or the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.