Nan Rea Katz passed away on Sept. 20 at age 85. Services were held Sept. 24 in the Schrager Memorial Chapel at Temple Israel Cemetery, 42nd & Redick Street.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Katz and daughter, Vicki.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Mary Beth Katz; grandchildren: Amanda, Nathan and Laura; the Schroeder family and many friends.

Memorials may be made to the Nebraska Jewish Historical Society or Siena Francis House.