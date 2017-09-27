9.29.17 Issue

Lillian Anna Brodkey, 100, of Sioux City, IA, passed away on Sept. 14 at a Sioux City hospital. Services were held Sept. 17 at Congregation Beth Shalom. Burial was at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Anna (Hechtenthal) Schwartz; her husband Dr. Norman Brodkey and two brothers, Samuel and Charles Schwartz.

Survivors include son, Daniel Brodkey of Sioux City, son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Patricia Brodkey of Los Altos, CA, and daughter, Judy Brodkey of Portland, OR; two grandchildren, David and Anna Maria Brodkey.

Lillian was born July 19, 1917 in Chicago. She married in 1946 and moved to Sioux City where she graduated from Sperling and Morningside Colleges.

Lillian was a strong and well-respected leader, supporter of those in need, and an inspiring speaker. She was a mother extraordinaire, committed partner and wife, mediator and lover of life. Lillian had an unwavering commitment to Judaism, the Jewish community, community service and her family. She was a woman who stood out as a brilliant, courageous, and wise, model of integrity in an era when women’s options seemed limited. She was the first female President of Shaare Zion Synagogue in Sioux City where she also served as President of the Shaare Zion Women’s League. Ms. Brodkey was active in numerous civic and community organizations, serving as a Charter Member, board member and Secretary of Sioux City Lioness Club and Lions Club Board of Directors. Lillian also served as the VP of Junior Hadassah, Assistant Director of The Brandeis Bardin Institutes of California, and Executive Director of the Girl Scouts. She Founded the Sioux City Bicycle Safety Club, and organized the Sioux City Young Judea clubs. In addition to volunteering at the Sioux City Soup Kitchen, she also worked as a longtime office assistant for her husband’s optometric practice.

Nate Shapiro, JFO Director of Development, grew up in the Synagogue in Sioux City with Ms. Brodkey and describes her as the type of person who was the glue of the community and whose loss would be felt by many.

Memorials may be made to Congregation Beth Shalom or the Sioux City Lions Club.