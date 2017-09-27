9.29.17 Issue

Eunice Newberg Denenberg passed away on Sept. 15 at age 88. Services were held on Sept. 17 at Beth El Synagogue.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Newberg Kirshenbaum and Louis Newberg.

She is survived by her husband Norman Denenberg, her son and daughter-in-law, Larry Denenberg and Rachael Rosner of Boston, MA, her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Tippi Denenberg, and her daughter, Debbie Denenberg; and grandchildren: Ayla and Eli, Danny, Michael, Sasha, Sima and Solomon, and Lev and Rebecca.

Eunice was born in Omaha to Yiddish-speaking parents who had emigrated from Russia. She graduated from Central High School in 1946 and from Omaha University (now the University of Nebraska, Omaha) in 1949. She was married to Norman in 1950 and celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this year.

Eunice was an actress in Omaha, taking starring roles in the Omaha Community Playhouse, Chanticleer, and in the two professional theaters that she helped to found, the Firehouse and the Upstairs Dinner Theatres. With partner Ozzie Nogg, she opened Gemini Advertising Ink and built it into a thriving agency. Gemini coined the humorous “Toothy Toothy” campaign cited in Dr. Sol Kutler’s obit this week. She was a passionate, international traveler. She and fellow traveler, Bella Eisenberg, sought out artists in Zimbabwe and imported their beautiful Shona sculptures.

Eunice was a committed community servant with tireless heart and hands. For example, she produced the children’s opera Brundibar for the Institute of Holocaust Education. The piece helped educate 10,000 area children about the Holocaust. She was a Volunteer of the Year for the Jewish Federation of Omaha, an active member of Beth El Synagogue and Chabad of Nebraska, and a founding board member of the Nebraska Coalition for Life Saving Cures.

Memorials may be made to Beth El Synagogue, Chabad of Nebraska, and the Institute for Holocaust Education