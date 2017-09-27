9.29.17 Issue

Dr. Sol Kutler passed away on Sept. 14 at age 90, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Services were held Sept. 18.

He was preceded in death by wife, Cherie; brothers, Morris and Ben, and parents Harry and Sarah Kutler.

He is survived by daughter Dr. Stephanie Kutler of Omaha, son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Mark and Lynn Kutler of Dallas, and son, Murray Kutler of Elkhorn; grandchildren: Scott Kutler of Washington DC, and Alexa Kutler of Cambridge MA.

Sol grew up in Council Bluffs and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1944. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1945 followed by dental school at Creighton University. At the age of 21, he was the youngest graduate in the history of the school. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a dentist and served during the Korean War. A local personality and a pioneer in medical dental advertising, he was well-known by his tag line “Toothy Toothy.” A passionate and life member of Rotary International, he believed and lived by the Rotarian motto “Service Before Self.” For decades, Dr. Kutler did volunteer dental work, providing joy and pain relief, in underdeveloped countries throughout the world. In his 90 years, he touched countless lives with his zest for bringing people closer together.

Memorials may be made to Suburban Rotary Charitable Foundation, 4089 S 84th Street PMB #317, Omaha NE 68127 or Beth El Synagogue, 14506 California Street, Omaha, NE 68154.