Brady Meyerson

9.29.17 Issue

Brady Meyerson, son of Jenny and Scott Meyerson, will become a Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Temple Israel.

Brady is an eighth-grade honors student at Westside Middle School.

His interests include football, basketball, golf, track and attending Camp Sabra.

For his mitzvah project, Brady volunteered for the Susan G. Komen Foundation and Omaha’s Race for a Cure.

He has two brothers, Jake and Cody.

Grandparents are Carol and Steve Bloch, and Deenie and Larry Meyerson.

Great-grandparents are the late Lucille and Sam Gelenter, the late Lottie and Harold Bloch, the late Helen and Leo Meyerson, and Sonia Forbes and the late Irving Forbes.