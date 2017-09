9.8.17 Issue

Bonnie J. London passed away Aug. 30 at age 85. Services were held on Sept. 3 at the Temple Israel Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by husband, Nathan London.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Jacqueline and Douglas Monasebian; son, Steven Violett; grandchildren: Nicole, Marc, Christopher, Brittnay, Liza and David; five great-grandchildren; sister, Berneda Ott; and many loving relatives and friends.

Memorials may be made to the New Jewish Home, New York, NY.