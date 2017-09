8.25.17 Issue

Sylvia Kushner of Lincoln passed away Aug. 4 in Lincoln. She was one month shy of age 99.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dwayne Kushner.

She is survived by her sons Brin, Jeff, and Mark and their spouses, and daughter, Sherrill; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was born to Max and Ethel (Levin) Paul on Sept. 9, 1918 in Chicago.

Memorials may be made to Tifereth Israel synagogue in Lincoln.