8.25.17 Issue

Phyllis Anne Roffman passed away Aug. 22 at age 85. Services were held Aug 24 at Beth El Synagogue, 14506 California Street.

She was preceded in death by husband Normand, and parents Helen and Paul Bernstein.

She is lovingly survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Sherri and Gary Green, and Cindy and Alan Shulewitz; son, Paul Roffman; daughter, Edye Roffman; grandchildren: Cari and Kevin Hagemoser, Corey Green, Chad and Kelsea Shulewitz, Brooke Shulewitz, Max Vitek; and great-granddaughter, Jacelyn Shulewitz. Phyllis was most fortunate to have all her children living in Omaha.

Phyllis was born in Omaha and was an active member of the Jewish community for 85 years. She was one of the first pre-school teachers at Beth El Synagogue and was one of the very first educators of the Omaha Head Start Program.

A member of NCJW for 63 years, Phyllis volunteered her time to support numerous community programs including the Council cookbook projects, and she was the Treasurer of the Council Thrift Shop.

Phyllis and Normand were owners of Roffman’s Delicatessen until 1975. One of the few “Jewish style” delis in Omaha, this was their pride and joy. People today continue to reminisce about “Roffman’s Deli”. In the years following the Deli, Phyllis became a travel agent, which she greatly enjoyed.

An avid card player, Phyllis thoroughly enjoyed playing Mah Jongg, Pan and Shanghai with her friends. She played in many Mah Jongg tournaments and looked forward to her multiple games each week.

Memorials may be made to Rose Blumkin Jewish Home, Nebraska Humane Society, or the organization of your choice.