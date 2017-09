8.25.17 Issue

Rachel and Dan Canfield of Minneapolis announce the Aug. 18 birth of their son, Noah David.

He is named for his Great Aunt Doris Rosinsky, Great-Great Grandfather and Grandmother David and Dora Feinberg.

Grandparents are Karen and Gary Javitch of Omaha, and Sandy and Rick Canfield of Prescott, AZ.

Great Grandparents are the late Robert and Millie Javitch, Phil and Ruth Sokolof, the late Faye and Irving Gendler, and Anne and LeRoy Canfield.