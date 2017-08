Kayla Simone Shnayder

8.25.17 Issue

Kayla Simone Shnayder, daughter of Andreea and Dr. Michael Shnayder, will become a Bat Mitzvah on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Beth Israel.

Kayla is a seventh-grade Honor Roll student at Kiewit Middle School.

Kayla enjoys ballet, pointe, singing and playing the keyboard/piano.

She has a sister, Natalie, and two brothers, Orion and Aidan.

Grandparents are Violeta and Gigi Jordache, and Sofya and Igor Shnayder.

Great-grandparents are Olga and Mikhail Ticos, and Sarah and Nukhim Shnayder.