Jake Lucoff

8.25.17 Issue

Jake Lucoff, son of Erika and Phil Lucoff, will become a Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Beth El.

Jake is a graduate of Friedel Jewish Academy, and is currently an Eighth grade honor roll student at Grandview Middle School in Elkhorn.

This will be Jake’s 4th year playing select soccer for Omaha Football Club.

Jake attends Camp Timberlane, which is an all-boys camp in Woodruff, WI. He loves going to camp, and wanted to help other youth be able to have the same experience. For his mitzvah project, Jake helped coordinate the Spring Sprint for Summer Camp. He raised over $2,000, which was put into a Young Jewish Giving fund, and plans to donate the funds to help families send their children to sleep-away camp during the summer of 2018. Some of these funds will be donated to Camp For All Kids, which is a non-profit whose mission is to send inner-city youth to sleepaway camp. Camp Timberlane is one of the camps that partners with Camp For All Kids. In addition, some of the funds will be donated to local Jewish families and referrals will come from the local Rabbis.

He has a younger brother, Ollie.

Grandparents are Bob and Laura Friedman and Dena Lucoff and the late Mark Lucoff.