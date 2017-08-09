8.11.17 Issue

Ethel Grossman passed away Aug. 4 at age 105. Services were held on Aug. 6 in Golden Hill Cemetery, 42nd and Brown Street.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Moe Louis Grossman; three brothers, one sister, and grandson, Scott Michael.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bernie and Marjorie Grossman of Lincoln, NE and daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and David Behrend of Napa, CA; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren.

As a daughter of Abraham and Mary Stoller, she was the last surviving sibling. A life long resident of Omaha, Ethel worked 30 years at Natelson’s Clothing Store where she received many accolades.

Memorials may be made to the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home.