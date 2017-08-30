Ethan Rubin

8.25.17 Issue

Ethan Rubin, son of Erica and Michael Parks and Whitney and Barry Rubin, will become a Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Temple Israel.

Ethan is an eighth-grade honor roll student at Kiewit Middle School.

His interests include cross country, video games, taking care of dog and puppies, nutrition.

For his mitzvah project, Ethan volunteered at the Food Bank for the Heartland. He helped to assemble backpacks and pantry boxes to provide emergency weekend food for children and families in need. Ethan also served meals at the Siena/Francis House.

He has two brothers, Jack Rubin and Camden Parks, and a sister, Adrianna Parks.

Grandparents are Saundra and Harvey Newman, Mark Rothstein, and Barbara and Alan Rubin.