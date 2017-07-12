7.14.17 Issue

In memoriam: Toby Fellman

Annette van de Kamp-Wright, Editor of the Jewish Press

Oftentimes, when we lose someone dear to us, we come together and share favorite memories. We tell stories about how and when the person we say goodbye to has impacted our lives and, just as often, we wish he or she could hear us.

Toby (Edith) Fellman, who passed away June 20, heard us. Not only that, she remembered: our names, our faces, who our children were and what they were up to. She made knowing others, really knowing others, into an art form. In a world forever shifting and moving, she was a solid pillar of Temple Israel. She was simply always there, wherever she was needed.

“Toby was tough as nails and as gentle and nourishing as a light spring rain,” Temple Israel Religious School Director Sharon Comisar-Langdon said at the memorial service. “We learned the most important lessons from Toby: the lessons of life, and she led by example. She was a woman of valor. Toby was our best friend, our mother, our aunt, our sister, our grandmother. It was fitting, at the cemetery this morning, that there was a teacher with his class of students, who we needed to shush. Toby chuckled.”

Close friend Sandy Passer delivered a heartfelt tribute to Toby at Temple Israel.

“As I stand here, I look out into this amazing sea of faces,” she said. “I have no doubt that Toby would be able to greet each of you by name. During the past six months, I drove her to many appointments. No matter the neighborhood, she would point out homes, telling who had lived there, their life stories and even remember invasions of bats. Again, demonstrating her amazing memory for names and details. I would often tell her, “Toby, you should write a book!” She was a true historian of people and places in Omaha.”

Toby Fellman graduated from Central High School with the class of 1954. She attended Omaha University for two years and the St. Joseph Hospital School of X-Ray Technicians, where in June 1961 she received her certificate as an x-ray technician. She worked in this capacity at the Prairie Clinic for 5 years. Toby was especially proud of her accomplishments as an x-ray technician and would often relay this fact to those in the hospital when she had a radiographic test performed, Sandy Passer said.

In addition, she was an active member of The Nebraska Medical Assistants Association. She attended the National Convention in Oklahoma City as a Delegate and served as treasurer.

Toby’s mother, Ida Fellman, opened The Automatic Car Wash in 1959 at 524 South 24th Street. Toby joined her mother in 1966 and soon became an integral part of the activities at the car wash. She not only performed the hard, physical labor of hand drying the cars, but managed the day-to-day task of record keeping, supervised the other workers, and learned the mechanical operation of the heavy equipment. Many of her customers, especially the weekly Sunday morning after-church-crowd and the officers of the Omaha Police Department, became life-long friends.

Sandy continued:

“With the closing of The Automatic Car Wash in 2007 after her heart surgery, her job title quickly changed to that of ‘professional volunteer’ at Temple Israel. Now she could not only attend Friday evening services, but Torah studies on Saturdays, followed by Saturday morning services. She assisted with different grade levels in religious school and the children were the love of her life.”

Toby’s strength was twofold: assisting wherever she was needed, whether that meant having frank talks with the clergy or serving the vegetarian option at Wednesday’s Family dinner, and being the welcoming face one would see upon entering Temple’s lobby. No matter what, when or who: Toby was there with a smile. Numerous are the stories from congregants who, upon coming to Temple for the first time, were greeted by Toby. Making people who enter a new place feel welcome and wanted is a talent that Toby shared with all of us. But she didn’t stop there: she’d remember you the next time. And the time after that. To the clergy and congregation, Toby was much more than a friend: she was family.

The Union Prayer Book states:

“Teach us the opportunities for good that each day brings, that at its conclusion we may look back with joyful knowledge that we have truly sought to serve You. We have learned: “Say always, ‘The world was created for my sake,’ and never say, ‘Of what concern is all this to me?’ Live as if all life depended on you. Do your share to add some improvement, to supply even one thing that is missing, and to leave the world a little better for your stay in it.”

Toby did more than her share. May her memory continue to serve as a shining example, and may it be for a blessing.

Toby Fellman passed away June 20 at the age of 80. She was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Ida Fellman. Toby is survived by her sister Rosemarie Fellman and many special grandchildren and friends. A funeral service was held at Temple Israel, June 23. Memorials may be sent to Temple Israel, the Nebraska Jewish Historical Society or the Omaha Symphony.