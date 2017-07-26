7.28.17 Issue

Lucille Epstein passed away on July 19 at age 95. Services were held July 21 at Beth El Cemetery Chapel, 84th & L.

She was preceded in death by husband, Jack G. Epstein; brothers, Norman and Harold Abrahamson.

She is survived by daughter, Ronee Krashes and daughter and son-in-law, Diane and John Zipay; grandchildren: Michele and Michael Olsen, Jeremy and Melody Zipay, Michael and Natalia Krashes, and Liz and Dave Colanto; and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to American Heart Association or Beth El Synagogue.