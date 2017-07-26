7.28.17 Issue

Lawrence P. Pollack passed away May 21 at age 83. A celebration of life with military honors will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Magnolia Hotel, 1615 Howard St. All are welcome to attend.

He was preceded in death by parents Harold and Sylvia Pollack; wife, Janice Pollack.

He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Barbara Pollack of Bothell, WA; daughters, Katheryn Pollack and Sally Pollack, both of San Carlos, CA; two grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Judith and Larry Pazol of Bloomfield Hills, MI; brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Lana Pollack of Ann Arbor, MI.

Memorials may be made to Nebraska Humane Society or Visiting Nurse Association.