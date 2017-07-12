7.14.17 Issue

Jennifer Beth Kay passed away on June 25 at age 37. Services were held June 28 at Beth El Cemetery Chapel.

She was preceded in death by grandparents Lily and Joseph Kay, and Dora and Ben Edelbaum.

She is survived by sons, Benjamin Chamberlin and David Kay; parents, Helen and Les Kay; sister, Joanna Kay; fiancée, Mathew Briardy; and aunts, uncles: Rebecca and Howard Kay of Des Plaines, IL, Arla and Harold Edelbaum and Estelle Edelbaum of Kansas City; and cousins.

Memorial may be made to Beth El Youth Scholarships, Beth Israel Youth Scholarships or the organization of your choice.