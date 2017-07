7.21.17 Issue

Michelle and Ryan Malashock of Bentonville, AR, announce the June 30 birth of their son, Foster Rice.

He is named for his great-grandfathers, Floyd Anderson Jr. and David Rice.

Grandparents are Jody and Neal (Buzz) Malashock and Sheryl and Russell Burhenn of Bella Vista, AR.

Great-grandparents are Barbara and Stanley Malashock of Chicago, IL. and Leah Burhenn of Hoisington, KS, the late Esther and David Rice, the late Darlene and Floyd Anderson Jr. and the late Vernon Burhenn.