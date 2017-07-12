Bucher/Belmont

7.14.17 Issue

Bucher/Belmont

The Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha was the setting for the May 28, 2017, wedding of Amanda Elizabeth Bucher and Colin Joseph Belmont. Officiants at the 5:30 p.m. ceremony were Beth El Synagogue’s Rabbi Steven Abraham, who conducted the religious portion of the service, and The Honorable Lawrence Gendler, who led the civil ceremony.

Amanda is the daughter of Michelle and Ron Bucher, and the granddaughter of Joan Kaiman, the late Ben Kaiman, and Shirley and Gerald Bucher.

Colin is the son of Jill and Mark Belmont, and the grandson of Barbara and Marshall Kushner, and the late Florence and Joseph Belmont.

Following a honeymoon in Jamaica, the couple will reside in Kansas City, where Colin is a senior account manager at VML, and Amanda is a pharmacist for CVS.