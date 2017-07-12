Bryon Raznick

7.14.17 Issue

Former Omahan Byron Raznick of Denver passed away on June 6. Services were held June 7 at AISH Denver. Interment was held at Rose Hill Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Tillie Raznick; daughter, Carol Raznick, daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Curtis Goodman, and son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Judy Raznick; grandchildren: Allyson and Anthony Naes, Aric, Renee, and Madison Goodman; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandy and Dr. Terry Bryant, Toby and Marshall Forbes, and sister, Shirley Schwartz.

Memorials may be made to AISH Denver, 9550 E Belleview Ave, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 or Cardiology Research Fund, in Memory of Byron Raznick, Univ. of Colo. Health Foundation, 303.752.8120, https://uch. thankyou4caring.org.