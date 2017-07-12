7.14.17 Issue

Ann Wolfson passed away on July 1 at Heritage Sterling Ridge, Omaha. Services were held July 3 at Golden Hill Cemetery, 42nd and Brand Streets.

She was preceded in death by parents, Sam and Sarah Wiesman; husband, Bill Wolfson; sister, Bette Alloy.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Laverne Feingold and Allen Goodall of Denver, CO, Donna and Stephan Kort of Indianapolis, IN, son and daughter-in-law, Louis Wolfson and Renee Hirsch of Omaha; grandchildren: Renee Hilton of Denver, CO, Ron Feingold of Orlando, FL, Robert Kort of Indianapolis, IN, Debbie and Eric Hoffman of Chandler, AZ, Joshua Wolfson of Phoenix, AZ, Naomi Wolfson of Morton Grove, IL.; great grandchildren: Juliana, Vivian, Roxanne, Gabrielle, Josephine, Emily, Kate, Daniel, Sarah, Drew, and Jace; brother, Dan Wiesman of Mt. Joy, PA, and brother and sister-in-law, Ben and Anna Wiesman of Omaha.

Ann was a long time, loyal employee of Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and a long-time member of Beth El Synagogue.

Memorials may be made to the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home or the American Red Cross.