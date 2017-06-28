6.30.17 Issue

Sheila Evelyn Rosen passed away on June 17 in Encinitas, CA, after a brief illness. Services were held June 25 at the Beth El Cemetery at 84th and L Streets, followed by a celebration of Sheila’s life at the Rose Blumkin Home.

She was proceeded in death by husband, Jerry; daughter, Ellan; sister Sonya Baker, and parents Hannah and Abe Pradell.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Sara; four grandchildren: Shannon and Andy Na, Geoff and Joanna Rosen, HIlary Rosen and Grant Rosen; great-grandchild, Charlie Na; brother-in-law, Bob Baker; and nephews: Tom Rosen, Kenny Rosen, Scott Baker, Bruce Baker, and Danny Baker.

Nearly three months earlier, she had celebrated her 90th birthday with her family. It was a special moment, filled with laughter, hugs, smiles and plenty of family time — the only ingredients that Sheila had wanted.

Sheila was born in Omaha on March 23, 1927 to Hannah and Abe Pradell. She had a younger sister, Sonya.

She graduated from Omaha Central High School in 1945, attended the University of Missouri, and among other things, helped out at her parent’s neighborhood grocery store.

On Sept. 28, 1947, Sheila married Jerry Rosen and together they raised two children — Ellan and Steve.

While she lived most of her life in Omaha, she spend the last eight-plus years at the La Costa Glen senior living community in Carlsbad, CA. Those were among the happiest and best years of her life, living near her grand-daughter Shannon, son-in-law Andy, and great grandchild, Charlie.

Sheila prized her independent living and her “this too shall pass” attitude kept her strong. More than anything, she enjoyed being with her family, be it in Kansas City for Thanksgiving, special occasions in Sun Valley, Id., or just attending countless school and sporting activities to support her grandchildren and great grandchild. Her family meant the world to her.

Sheila was an elegant woman with a warm personality and big heart. She will be missed by a wide circle of friends and family, whom she kept in touch with regularly up until her sudden death. Birthdays, weddings, Bar and Bat Mitzvahs, anniversaries, or just checking in, Sheila was always writing or calling. She was a pillar of the family.

Sheila enjoyed many simple pleasures — day trips around the San Diego area with her La Costa Glen friends, board games, and of course, In & Out burgers and fries, pizza, and Dairy Queen ice cream with her home-made brownies.

Sheila and Jerry were members of Beth El Synagogue, and were active in Omaha’s Jewish community.

The family would like to thank the staff at La Costa Glen for their care and support, along with the medical staff at Scripps Memorial Hospital.

Memorials may be made in Sheila’s memory to the Jerold I. and Sheila E. Rosen endowment fund, at the Jewish Federation of Omaha Foundation, 333 S. 132nd St., Omaha, NE, 68154.