Behm/Bleicher

6.9.17 Issue

Joel and Sandy Bleicher of Council Bluffs announce the engagement of their son Aaron Bleicher to Shannon Behm daughter of Cindy Behm and Randy Behm.

Shannon is the granddaughter of Phyllis Behm of Council Bluffs.

Aaron is the grandson of Dorothy Tawzer of Lincoln.

A wedding is planned for Aug. 18, 2017 at Temple Israel in Omaha.