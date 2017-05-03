Zev Dan Gordman

5.4.17 Issue

Zev Dan Gordman, son of Danielle and Jeff Gordman, will become a Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, May 13, at Temple Israel.

Zev is a seventh-grade honors student at Westside Middle School. He is a participant in the Duke TIP program.

Zev enjoys playing basketball, tennis and piano. He loves spending summers at Camp Sabra, hanging out with friends, and traveling with family.

For his mitzvah project, Zev served meals at Siena Francis House, volunteered at the FoodBank of the Heartland and is collecting food for the Jewish Family Service Food Pantry.

He has a sister, Harper.

Grandparents are Linda Stark, the late Walter Stark and Linda and Jerry Gordman.

Great-grandfather is Stanley Lewin.