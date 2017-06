6.2.17 Issue

Solomon Schwartz passed away on May 2 at age 91. Services were held May 5 at Beth El Cemetery, 84th & L Street.

He was preceded in death by wife Sylvia Schwartz, and brothers Melvin Schwartz and Ben Schwartz.

He is survived by daughter Debbie Schwartz, and daughter and son-in-law, Nancy Schwartz and David Leubben; grandchildren: Janet Baack-Kukreja, and Evan Baack.

Memorials to Rose Blumkin Jewish Home or Buffett Cancer Center.