6.2.17 Issue

Former Omahan Ruth Segall Cain passed away on May 10 in Tucson, AZ.

She was predeceased by husband, Norman Cain, sister, Pearl Segall Herzog, brothers, Max Segall, and Irving Segall and brother and sister-in-law, Abraham and Bess Segall.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Judy Cain of Fresno, CA, daughter, Karen Cain of Minneapolis, MN, son, Stuart Cain of Seattle, WA, and daughter, Susie Cain Townsend of Tucscon, AZ; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Ruth’s life in Omaha was devoted to her family and to her volunteer work and her many friends. Included in her work was her aid and assistance to Russians who sought a home in Omaha. She served so many. Her parents, the late Benjamin and Rachel Segall, came from Poland and were devoted to Rabbi Twersky of Milwaukee.

Memorials may be made to the organization of your choice.